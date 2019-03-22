Back to back days of sunshine! Look for highs Saturday and Sunday in the 60s.
Clouds stroll back in for the second half of the week. There's a small chance of a shower or two. This shouldn't impact any outdoors plans. Highs in the 60s once again.
New school and work week starts off with rain and a few storms. Nothing severe expected. This trend carries through early Tuesday before drying out.
Current Forecast for Nashville
Today: Sunny. Hi: 65 Wind: NW 5-15
Tonight: Starry skies. Lo: 34 Wind: N 5
Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. Hi: 63 Lo: 39 Wind: NE 5
Middle Tennessee & Southern Kentucky
Sun: Hi: 66 Lo: 52 Partly cloudy. 30% chance of a shower.
Mon: Hi: 66 Lo: 38 Mostly cloudy. 70% chance of showers and a few storms.
Tue: Hi: 56 Lo: 37 Mostly to partly cloudy. 30% chance of mainly morning showers.
Wed: Hi: 67 Lo: 40 Mostly sunny.
Thu: Hi: 71 Lo: 45 Mostly sunny.
