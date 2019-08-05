Ample sunshine is in the forecast today with next-to-nothing rain chances.
However, I can't entirely rule out a handful of showers. Most everyone will stay dry and warm with highs returning to the upper 80's and low 90's.
Tuesday looks to be identical to today with more sun and warmth.
A better chance for rain will arrive by Wednesday. Washout out conditions are unlikely but more widespread rain is expected Wednesday through Friday.
Right now I have the rain chance between 40-50%.
Right now, next weekend looks dry at times with a few afternoon storms.
I wouldn't change any outdoor plans just yet if you already have them.
Afternoon will hover right where they should be for early-August in the upper 80's and low 90's.
