Ample sunshine is in the forecast today with next-to-nothing rain chances. 

However, I can't entirely rule out a handful of showers. Most everyone will stay dry and warm with highs returning to the upper 80's and low 90's. 
 
Tuesday looks to be identical to today with more sun and warmth. 
 
A better chance for rain will arrive by Wednesday. Washout out conditions are unlikely but more widespread rain is expected Wednesday through Friday. 
 
Right now I have the rain chance between 40-50%. 
 
Right now, next weekend looks dry at times with a few afternoon storms. 
I wouldn't change any outdoor plans just yet if you already have them. 
 
Afternoon will hover right where they should be for early-August in the upper 80's and low 90's. 

WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2019 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Meteorologist

Meteorologist Cody Murphy joined the News4 team in March 2018.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.