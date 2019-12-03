Our wintry weather is long gone and we have a few dry and sunny days to look forward until Friday.
We'll see a mix of sunshine and clouds today with highs warming to the mid to upper 40's for most.
Warmer 50's will return by Tuesday with 50's being common through the upcoming weekend.
We're dry for the rest of the week before a slight chance for rain moves in on Friday. Right now, it appears areas south of I-40 will host the highest chance for rain. A lot of Middle Tennessee won't see any rain from this blip of rain.
For the weekend - Saturday looks great with sunshine and 50's in the afternoon.
More clouds and another chance for rain returns Sunday but it will not be a washout.
Monday could be a much rainier day with a better chance for storms next week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.