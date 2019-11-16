Our sunny and cool weekend is well underway.
Highs today and Sunday will top out in the upper 40's and low 50's with the overnights in the 20's/30's.
Nearly the same conditions are expected to begin next week.
No rain is expected Monday, Tuesday or Wednesday.
The next best chance for rain will arrive Thursday and Friday but a washout looks unlikely at this point.
More seasonable 60's will return Wednesday and Thursday.
