Our soggy pattern continues today with more off and on rain.
Another round of widespread rain is expected later this afternoon and tonight before clearing out by Sunday morning.
Sunday looks dry but mostly cloudy with highs in the 50's.
More rain moves in by Monday afternoon/evening and will be off and on all the way through the end of the week.
Stormier weather could be around Friday as a cold front pushes through.
Rainfall amounts range from 2-4 inches through the next 7 days.
Right now, next weekend could be dry both days. I'm surely hoping this holds up.
