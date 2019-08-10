Sunday will advertise nearly identical weather with next-to-nothing rain chances.
Temperatures will once again climb into the mid-90's with "feels like" numbers in the upper 90's.
Next week's story will be even hotter weather.
Another round of mid to upper 90's is expected with miserable humidity making it feel like the triple digits.
Be sure to drink plenty of fluids to stay hydrated.
Monday and Tuesday will be the hottest days before we begin to "cool down" a touch by Wednesday. Less hot is probably a better way of saying that.
Showers and storms will build in late Tuesday, some of which could be on the strong to severe side.
If storms build in early, temperatures won't be as hot. If they build in late, it'll be hotter.
