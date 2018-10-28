Sunny and comfortable out so far today.
Highs are on their way to the mid to low 70's this afternoon.
Gusty, southwesterly winds will remain in place through this evening before a front passes by overnight.
Winds will gradually die down as the front passes through. Winds will also switch back to the northwest, brining in another shot of cooler air.
We'll begin the work week on a sunny and dry note before rain moves in by Wednesday afternoon.
The timing will change a little but right now it looks like rain will begin to move into western Tennessee during the mid-afternoon Wednesday. By sunset, much of Middle Tennessee will start to see the rain moving through. A few stronger storms can't be ruled out Wednesday night and into Thursday as the rain continues.
By late Thursday, the heaviest rain will move on to our east and we'll begin to dry out.
A few lingering showers are possible Friday and Saturday but the chance is less than 20% right now.
