Staying dry for a couple more days as more rain targets the Midstate later this week. 

Tuesday and Wednesday look to be very nice. Highs trending 10 degrees above the normal in the 60s. Lows in the 40s.

Rain moves back in Thursday. A few storms possible by Friday. No flooding concerns with this activity. 

Turning much colder this weekend. Feeling more like winter with highs in the 30s and 40s. 

Current Forecast for Nashville 

Today: Sunny to partly cloudy.  Hi: 63 Wind: SE 5-10

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Lo: 44 Wind: SE 5

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy. Hi: 66 Lo: 46 Wind: SW 5-10

Copyright 2019 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Meteorologist

Laura Bannon joined News4 as a meteorologist in December 2018.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.