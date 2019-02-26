Staying dry for a couple more days as more rain targets the Midstate later this week.
Tuesday and Wednesday look to be very nice. Highs trending 10 degrees above the normal in the 60s. Lows in the 40s.
Rain moves back in Thursday. A few storms possible by Friday. No flooding concerns with this activity.
Turning much colder this weekend. Feeling more like winter with highs in the 30s and 40s.
Current Forecast for Nashville
Today: Sunny to partly cloudy. Hi: 63 Wind: SE 5-10
Tonight: Partly cloudy. Lo: 44 Wind: SE 5
Tomorrow: Partly cloudy. Hi: 66 Lo: 46 Wind: SW 5-10
