A sunny and dry trend  will hang around for several days ahead.  Meanwhile, we're tracking Hurricane Dorian very closely.

Tonight will be clear and comfy again with lows in the 50s and lowermost 60s.

Expect little change Friday through next Tuesday, although through that period temperatures will climb gradually.

Sunday, the humidity will begin to sneak back up some.  Highs over the weekend will be around 90 with lows in the 60s.

Isolated showers and storms are possible Wednesday and Thursday of next week.

Meteorologist

Lisa Spencer is the Chief Meteorologist for News4.

