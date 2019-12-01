After a nice start to the day clouds will take over tonight.
More importantly, flurries and light snow showers are possible for areas along the Cumberland Plateau overnight. A inch is likely for most areas on the Plateau with highest elevations spots seeing more than an inch. Travel will be a little tricky for these areas Monday.
Areas west of the Plateau may see light rain tonight but most will be dry.
Cloudy and chilly 30's & 40's will be around all day on Monday before sunshine returns Tuesday.
Tuesday through Thursday look dry with highs returning to the 40's & 50's.
A quick wave of rain will roll through Friday and looks to clear out by next weekend.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.