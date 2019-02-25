After a soggy stretch, Mother Nature has given the gift of more sunshine this week. Staying rather cool to start the week with highs in the 50s. There are many rivers, creeks, and streams under flood advisories and flood warnings. Be careful. It will take some time for everything to return to normal.
Trending much warmer Tuesday and Wednesday with highs in the 60s. A spot shower or two possible. Most, if not all stay dry.
It's not until the second half of week when meaningful rain chances return.
(0) comments
