After a cloudy and rainy start, sunshine has returned to the area.
It will be a somewhat chilly day as northerly winds keep a chill to the air.
Highs today top out in the mid 60's.
The rest of the week looks great with ample sunshine and fall-like temperatures sticking around.
The overnights and mornings will be chilly with most areas dipping down to the upper 30's and low 40's.
Afternoon highs will range from the upper 60's to upper 70's heading into the weekend.
Another cold front front will swing into the area Saturday afternoon bringing a decent chance for rain during the evening.
A few lingering showers will be around Sunday as well.
