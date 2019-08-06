Another hot and humid day is in the works for Middle Tennessee.
Highs will once again top out near normal August values in the upper 80's and low 90's.
Like Monday, rain chances will be quite low through the daylight hours.
After sunset, a line of showers and storms will move in from the northwest.
The bulk of the rain should arrive to northern Tennessee around 11PM and the Nashville area after midnight.
Severe weather is not expected with this line but a few rumbles of thunder could wake you up tonight.
This line will clear the area around sunrise Wednesday which will then give way to a drier afternoon with sunshine popping back out.
Rain chances will increase again on Friday as another line develops and moves in.
Thankfully, the way it looks now, this weekend is advertising a little less rain.
