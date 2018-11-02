Happy Friday Middle Tennessee
Much quieter day expected compared to Thursday.
There is still a small chance we see an isolated sprinkle or two around town today but for the most part - we're back to dry conditions.
Highs will be very cool this afternoon in the wake of our cold front. Highs for most will only manage to make it to the mid-50's.
The weekend advertises warmer weather with low 60's expected Saturday and mid to upper 60's for Sunday.
It looks to be a totally dry weekend for us with plenty of sunshine and a few clouds in the forecast.
Next week a new front will be on the way increasing the chance for rain late Monday afternoon and into to Tuesday.
Of the two days, Tuesday looks to have the best chance for widespread rain and even a few thunderstorms.
We'll talk a bit more about that in coming days.
