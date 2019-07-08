After an occasionally soggy and stormy 4th of July weekend, a drier pattern is setting up over Middle Tennessee.
Today will be partly cloudy, very hot, and humid with only the slightest chance for an isolated late day shower or thunderstorm. Rain chance, 20%. Tonight will be warm and muggy. Then, Tuesday, we'll have more of the same, but with an even lower rain chance.
Late Wednesday into Thursday, isolated showers and thunderstorms will move in from the north along with a cold front. The rain chance then will increase to 30%.
Following passage of that front, rain-free weather is expected for Friday through the weekend. Highs then will be in the low-mid 90s. We'll have lows in the upper 60s and low 70s.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.