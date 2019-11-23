Cloudy start to the weekend across Middle Tennessee.
All real showers have departed the area but stubborn drizzle and mist will be around through this evening.
Temperatures tonight will fall through the 40's before midnight with 30's first thing Sunday.
Sunday looks much better with gradually clearing skies through the day with cool highs in the 50's.
Next week starts dry before showers sneak in Tuesday afternoon.
Showers also look possible on Thanksgiving but it doesn't like a washout right now.
Temperatures will range from the 50's and 60's in the afternoon with the overnight's in the 30's and 40's.
