Another nice on tap with highs in the lower 80s.
We will stay mostly dry and warm through Wednesday. A few showers, especially North by night.
Better chances arrives Thursday afternoon. If you have plans to attend the Draft, plan for a soggy evening.
Once this rain threat clears, we're in for a nice weekend! Highs in the 70s and lower 80s.
Current Forecast for Nashville
Today: Sunny to partly cloudy. Hi: 83 Wind: SW 5-10
Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Lo: 58 Wind: SW 5-10
Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy. 20% chance of showers and storms. Hi: 80 Lo: 60 Wind: SW 5
Middle Tennessee & Southern Kentucky
Thu: Hi: 76 Lo: 58 Mostly cloudy. 60% chance of showers and storms.
Fri: Hi: 75 Lo: 50 Mostly to partly cloudy. 30% chance of mainly morning showers.
Sat: Hi: 78 Lo: 57 Partly cloudy.
Sun: Hi: 80 Lo: 60 Partly cloudy. 20% chance of a shower.
Mon: Hi: 81 Lo: 63 Partly cloudy.
