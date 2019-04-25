Showers and a few storms moving across Middle Tennessee this evening. It does not look like a washout and the threat of severe weather looks low. Just a good idea to have your rain gear with you. If you are going to be outside, identify a place to go if there is lightning.
Tonight the low will be in the mid 50s.
Rain comes to an end early Friday morning. This sets the stage for a good looking weekend! Highs in the 70s with lots of sunshine.
There is a small chance for a stray shower or two late Saturday night into Sunday.
By Monday, our temperatures heat back up into the 80s.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.