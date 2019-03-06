Slowly but surely trending "warmer" every single day this week.
It's still bitter to start with sub freezing temps for all. Another day of heavy coats for the kids at the bus stop.
Wall to wall sunshine today with highs in the lower 40s. The wind won't be as harsh compared to yesterday.
We are headed to the 50s Thursday and Friday. There is another shot at rain for week's end.
There's a better chance for rain and some storms on Saturday. Some could be strong. Drying out for the second half of the weekend.
Current Forecast for Nashville
Today: Sunny. Hi: 42 Wind: NW/W 5-10
Tonight: Clear to partly cloudy. Lo: 25 Wind: NW 5
Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy. Hi: 53 Lo: 42 Wind: SE 5-10
Nashville & Middle Tennessee
Fri: Hi: 57 Lo: 50 Cloudy. 60% chance of showers/rumbles.
Sat: Hi: 70 Lo: 52 Clouds and some sun, windy. 70% chance of showers and storms.
Sun: Hi: 65 Lo: 37 Becoming mostly sunny. 20% chance of mainly AM showers/thunder.
Mon: Hi: 56 Lo: 38 Partly cloudy.
Tue: Hi: 59 Lo: 40 Partly cloudy. 20% chance of a shower.
