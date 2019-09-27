Dense Fog Advisory posted for areas along and east of 65. Low visibility to a quarter of a mile or less in spots. Use caution while traveling.
Turning breezy and hot today. A new record high temperature is expected during the afternoon of 94 degrees. More of the same is likely through the weekend, all the way into Wednesday of next week.
Current Forecast for Nashville
Today: Patchy dense fog. Mostly sunny. Hi: 94 Wind: SW 5-10
Tonight: Mostly clear. Lo: 69 Wind: S 5-10
Tomorrow: Partly cloudy. Hi: 94 Lo: 68 Wind: SW 5
Middle Tennessee & Southern Kentucky
Sun: Hi: 96 Lo: 69 Partly cloudy.
Mon: Hi: 96 Lo: 69 Partly cloudy.
Tue: Hi: 95 Lo: 69 Partly cloudy.
Wed: Hi: 95 Lo: 68 Partly cloudy.
Thu: Hi: 92 Lo: 65 Partly cloudy. 20% chance of a shower or storm.
