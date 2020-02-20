4WARN Weather Alert through Tomorrow Morning: With falling temperatures there will be slick roads especially along the Cumberland Plateau and Highland Rim.
Tonight will turn bitterly cold. Watch for icy spots in the morning, especially east where snow accumulated. Low near 22°.
Sunshine takes over Friday as the weekend gets underway, High 45.
Another frigid start Saturday with the low near 20 and the high in the mid 50s.
Late Sunday, a few rain showers return, high in the upper 50s.
More rain's likely on Monday with the high in the low 60s.
Colder air returns Wednesday with a rain snow mix possible, high 41.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.