4WARN Forecast: Dangerously Cold Tonight, Thawing Out
A 4WARN Weather Alert is in effect for tonight across Middle Tennessee for dangerously cold temperatures.
Tonight, temperatures will fall down to the low teens and single digits for most across the Midstate. Winds will be lighter Thursday morning so the wind chill won't be as bad.
There may be a few snow showers in northern Tennessee and southern Kentucky to begin Thursday. No new accumulation is expected, though.
By Thursday afternoon, winds will turn back to south helping us warm up to near 40.
A warm front will lift into the area Friday, bringing us a few showers and warmer highs in the mid to upper 40s.
This weekend looks mainly dry with a mix of sun and clouds. The big weekend treat will be a significant warm up. It will be in the 50s Saturday and the 60s Sunday.
On Sunday, there will be a few isolated showers around but most will stay dry.
Monday and Tuesday expect scattered showers across Middle Tennessee with mild highs in the 60s.
