Heat Advisory AM 7-18-19

A dangerous heat have is about to build in for southern Kentucky and Middle Tennessee. Many communities will see heat index values in excess of 100 degrees for the next several days. 

Heat Advisory in effect for Middle Tennessee. 

A few showers and storms are on tap today, especially east. Otherwise, quiet skies take shape.

Relief from heat arrives on the back half of the weekend into next week. Rounds of storms possible and highs in the 80s. 

Current Forecast for Nashville

Today: Partly cloudy. 30% chance of showers and storms, especially east. Hi: 93 Wind: SW 5-10

Tonight: Partly cloudy, muggy. Lo: 75 Wind: SW 5

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy. Hot and humid. Hi: 95 Lo: 75 Wind: SW 5 

Middle Tennessee & Southern Kentucky

Sat: Hi: 95 Lo: 74 Mostly sunny.  

Sun: Hi: 91 Lo: 73 Partly cloudy. 40% chance of a few showers and storms.

Mon: Hi: 88 Lo: 70 Mostly cloudy. 60% chance of showers and storms.

Tue: Hi: 86 Lo: 63 Partly cloudy. 20% chance of a shower or storm.

Wed: Hi: 85 Lo: 65 Partly cloudy.

