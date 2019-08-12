4WARN Weather Alert is in effect for today and Tuesday.  Dangerous levels of heat & humidity are expected today and on Tuesday.  Severe thunderstorms will develop Tuesday afternoon, into Tuesday night.

This afternoon will be very hot and humid, but with little to no rain.  Highs will be in the low-mid 90s, with the heat index in the lower 100s.  Rain chance, 10%.  Tonight will remain unusually warm right through morning.  Low, 77.

On Tuesday, the heat and humidity will be even more intense than on Monday.  Highs will be in the mid-upper 90s in Nashville, with the heat index approaching 110 degrees.  Strong-severe storms will develop during the mid afternoon over northern Middle Tennessee and gradually push southward.  Damaging wind gusts and flash flooding will be the primary concerns.

The weather Wednesday through this weekend will be more typical as the highs back off a smidge.  Little rain is expected through that period, with the best chance (albeit slight) on Sunday.

WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2019 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Meteorologist

Meteorologist Dan Thomas joined the News4 team in August 2006.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.