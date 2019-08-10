Partly cloudy skies today with lots of heat and humidity. Highs will be in the low 90s, but our heat index will make it feel like the upper 90s outside. There's a small chance of rain this afternoon (20%) for areas south of I-40. Any rain showers we see won't last long. Lows tonight drop to the low 70s.
Sunday will be even hotter, but dry. Expect temperatures in the low-to-mid 90s. Lows in the low 70s.
On Monday, intense heat and humidity will creep in with a few stray showers and storms. Highs in the mid 90s but the heat index will make it feel well over 100 degrees for most everyone. That dangerous heat and humidity carries into Tuesday with increased rain chances. A 40% chance of rain showers and storms throughout the afternoon that linger into Wednesday as our next cold front pushes into the Mid State.
We "cool down" by Wednesday afternoon with lower dew points. Sunny and dry for Thursday and Friday.
