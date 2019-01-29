A 4WARN Weather Alert continues because of the bitter cold that will linger for several days.
This afternoon will be sunny for most. A few snow showers will linger through mid-afternoon, however, this will be over eastern Middle Tennessee. Highs will only be around freezing, with the wind chill near 20.
Tonight, another wave of Arctic air moves in. With it will come snow showers and flurries. A dusting of snow will be possible in spots, with the best chance of that happening over southern Kentucky and northern Middle Tennessee.
Tomorrow, as clouds and flurries depart, it'll be even colder than today. Lows will be in the teens. We'll have highs in the mid-20s.
Wednesday night will turn even colder, with lows between 10 and 15 degrees. Then, a warm-up will begin. Temperatures will peak near 40 on Thursday and in the upper 40s on Friday. Highs will be in the 50s Saturday and low-mid 60s on Sunday. A few rain showers will be possible Friday, Sunday, and early next week.
