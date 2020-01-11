A 4WARN Weather Alert is in effect due the potential for severe weather today.

Strong-to-severe storms will roll through Middle Tennessee mid-morning to late afternoon today.  Heavy downpours, lightning, damaging wind gusts, flooding and even a possible tornado will all be possible. 

A Wind Advisory is in effect through 6:00 P.M. Wind gusts could get up to 45 MPH this afternoon. 

The storms should reach the Tennessee River around 8:00 - 11:00 AM, Nashville from 10:00 AM - Noon, and the Cumberland Plateau 1:00 - 4:00 PM.  

Sunday and much of Monday look pleasant and partly cloudy with highs in the mid-to-upper 50°s. 

Rain returns late Monday into Tuesday, highs will rise to the mid to upper 60°s.

More showers are likely late Wednesday. Cooler air returns Thursday with highs in the mid 40s. Another rain chance arrives Friday.

 

Meteorologist / Reporter

Melanie Layden is the weekend morning meteorologist at WSMV. She also has a segment during the week called "Growing Nashville" where she covers the growth of Music City. Melanie has been Working 4 You since 2014.

