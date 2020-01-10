A 4WARN Weather Alert's in effect due the potential for severe weather on Saturday.
Very windy through Saturday. Some showers tonight, temperatures will fall very little tonight. A Wind Advisory begins at midnight and ends at 6pm on Saturday. Wind gusts could top 45 mph. Secure loose objects in the yard. Drive on highways with a firm grip on the steering wheel.
Saturday as a front move in a round of very heavy rain and some strong-severe thunderstorms will pass through. They'll reach the Tennessee River around 8am, Nashville just before midday, and the Cumberland Plateau 4pm to 5pm. Damaging wind gusts and an isolated short lived tornado will be possible.
Sunday and much of Monday look pleasant, highs will be in the mid to upper 50s.
Rain returns late Monday into Tuesday, highs will rise to the mid to upper 60s.
More showers are likely late Wednesday.
Cooler air returns Thursday with highs in the mid 40s.
Another rain chance arrives Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.