Another day of high heat as temps warm through the low to mid 90s. There is a slim shot at a stray shower or storm late in the afternoon.
Cooling off tomorrow, a nice fall treat! Highs in the middle 80s with lows dipping into the 60s.
It's only temporary as the heat builds back in for the weekend. Highs in the 90s again with little to no rain!
Current Forecast for Nashville
Today: Partly cloudy. 20% chance of a shower or storm late. Hi: 94 Wind: N 5-10
Tonight: 20% chance of a stray evening storm. Partly cloudy. Lo: 66 Wind: N 5-10
Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. Hi: 86 Lo: 60 Wind: N 5-10
Middle Tennessee & Southern Kentucky
Fri: Hi: 90 Lo: 67 Mostly sunny.
Sat: Hi: 90 Lo: 67 Mostly sunny.
Sun: Hi: 91 Lo: 67 Mostly sunny.
Mon: Hi: 92 Lo: 68 Partly cloudy.
Tue: Hi: 95 Lo: 69 Partly cloudy.
