More rain and thunderstorms today. It won't rain the whole time or completely wash out your plans. Highs will be in the middle to upper 80s.

On and off rain for the weekend. Rain chances linger into Monday and Tuesday before drier weather moves in for the middle of the week.

Current Forecast for Nashville

Today: Dense fog. Otherwise, mostly cloudy. 60% chance of showers and a few storms. Hi: 87 Wind: NE 5

Tonight: Partly cloudy. 30% chance of a shower or storm. Lo: 70 Wind: NE 5

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy. 30% chance of a shower or storm. Hi: 87 Lo: 68 Wind: NE 5

Middle Tennessee & Southern Kentucky  

Sun: Hi: 86 Lo: 70 Partly cloudy. 50% showers and a few storms.

Mon: Hi: 86 Lo: 70 Partly cloudy. 50% showers and a few storms.

Tue: Hi: 87 Lo: 70 Partly cloudy. 50% showers and a few storms.

Wed: Hi: 87 Lo: 71 Partly cloudy.

Thu: Hi: 89 Lo: 71 Partly cloudy.

Laura Bannon joined News4 as a meteorologist in December 2018.

