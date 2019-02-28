After two spring-like days, it is back to reality.
Scattered showers around today and tomorrow. No flooding rains, so it won't be a washout. Much cooler though, highs in the 50s.
A touch warmer to start the weekend. A random shower or two possible. Clouds hang on pretty tough with temps in the upper 50s.
Rain packs on for the second half of the weekend. Look for widespread light to moderate rainfall through Sunday. A rain/snow mix is possible late Sunday night. Little to no accumulation expected (Sorry snow lovers).
Much colder air filters in for early next week with temps in the 30s.
Current Forecast for Nashville
Today: Cloudy, cool. 40% chance of showers. Hi: 50 Wind: NE 5
Tonight: Mostly cloudy, chilly. 20% chance of showers. Lo: 37 Wind: N 5
Tomorrow: Partly cloudy, still cool. 20% chance of showers. Hi: 53 Lo: 41 Wind: N 5
