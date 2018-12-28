The rain is gone and the sky is clearing allowing for cold air to move in tonight.
After a couple of days in the 60s, this weekend highs will hover near 50 degrees. Saturday expect increasing clouds. Showers are possible again by Sunday, especially south of I-40.
Temperatures rebound back into the 60s again by News Year’s Eve day, but that comes with about an 80 percent chance of rain. Temperatures around the time of the music note drop will be in the 40s.
New Years Day, we dry out but stay mostly cloudy with temps droppings back to the upper 40s.
