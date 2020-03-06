Noticeably cooler and breezy today, despite lots of sunshine. Highs only top out in the upper 40s to low 50s this afternoon. It will turn even colder tonight with lows dropping into the 20s.
Saturday and Sunday will be beautiful with lots of sunshine and warming temperatures. Highs in the upper 50s on Saturday and upper 60s on Sunday.
Rain returns again for next week. Off and on rain chances continue through Thursday. Temperatures turn more spring-like in the 60s and 70s.
