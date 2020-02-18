Lisa Spencer with the Tuesday evening 4WARN Weather Forecast

Rain is exiting and cooler air is taking over. Lows will dip to the mid to upper 30s by morning. 

Wednesday will be partly cloudy with a high near 50. 

Thursday another system drops in with a light wintry mix possible, mainly for areas along and south of I-40. No accumulation expected. The afternoon will be cold again with highs in the low 40°s. 

Still chilly on Friday but sunny, high in the mid 40s.

Saturday is the pick of the weekend with a mostly sunny sky and high in the mid 50s.

Rain returns Sunday into Monday of next week. Highs stay in the 50s.

 

