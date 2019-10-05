Warm and mostly sunny today with high temperatures in the low 90s this afternoon, before a nice cool down. A few stray showers and thunderstorms are possible this evening, but most will stay dry. Lows tonight drop to the upper 60s. 

Real rain chances move in tomorrow. You'll want to have the rain gear on hand if you're attending the Titans game, but it looks like the downpours will come later in the day. Expect widespread rain showers and isolated storms in the late afternoon and lasting all night.

Highs tomorrow will be in the low-to-mid 80s. Lows will get down to the upper 50s.

Wet weather will be with us through Monday. Expect rain to hang around all day. The rain and cold front will drop our temperatures into the mid-to-upper 60s all throughout the midstate. It will be the coolest air we've felt in quite some time. 

Back to near 80 for Wednesday and Thursday with a partly cloudy sky. More rain chances return on Friday. 

 

Reporter/Meteorologist

Melanie Layden has been the News4 traffic anchor since May 2015. She also fills in as a meteorologist after completing course work at Mississippi State University. She also covers traffic issues for News4.

