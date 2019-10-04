It's time to say goodbye to extreme heat! FINALLY.
Fantastic night tonight with a clear sky, low humid and comfortable temperatures.
Another dry day tomorrow although it's going to be warmer. Highs will be near 90 degrees before a nice cool down. A few showers and thunderstorms are possible Saturday night.
Rain moves Sunday. You'll want to have the rain gear with you if you're attending the Titans game. Highs will be in the low 80s.
Wet weather will be with us through Monday. Highs will be in the mid 70s.
Back to near 80 for Wednesday and Thursday with a partly cloudy sky.
