Temperatures will fall to the 40's again waking up Saturday morning making for a chilly start. Fall-like highs accompany us through the afternoon with most spots topping out in the mid-60's. Saturday look dry but rain will begin to move in overnight.
Sunday morning, showers will already be moving into western Tennessee. By mid-day, showers will begin to move through the I-65 corridor. If you plan to go to Titans game rain will likely be around so plan on bringing a rain coat.
Showers will stick around Sunday night and for much of the day Monday before beginning to taper off by Tuesday. After Tuesday, our rain chances drop back down to less than 20% giving way to a dry rest of the week.
Temperatures will stay put in the mid-60's for the weekend and much of next week. Overnight lows will run cool in the 40's and 50's for.
