It'll be a cool weekend with rain at times. Today will be cloudy with patches of mist and drizzle this morning. Spotty rain showers and even a few thunderstorms will move in by late morning or early afternoon, lingering into tonight. A storm or two could contain brief gusty wind, especially over southeastern Middle Tennessee. Temperatures will rise into the upper 60s and lowermost 70s by mid afternoon.
Tonight, expect showers and possibly a few rumbles of thunder. Lows will be in the upper 50s.
Sunday/Mother's Day will be cloudy and cool again with rain especially during the morning. The afternoon and evening will gradually dry out, from west to east. Highs will be in the upper 60s to around 70.
On Monday, clouds will decrease with temperatures much like this weekend's. Tuesday through Friday will be seasonable and pleasant with lows in the 50s, highs in the 70s to around 80, low humidity, and just the slightest rain chance on Wednesday and Thursday (20% for an isolated shower or thunderstorm).
