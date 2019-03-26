Fresh start to Tuesday with chilly temps in the 30s. Factor in a stiff north wind, feels sharply colder. Make sure the kids are layered up at the bus stop!
Sunshine returns today as temps warm through the 50s. The wind relaxes tonight but we take a tumble. Lows in the 30s.
Trending warmer through weeks end. Highs in the 60s and 70s.
Rain on hold until at least late Friday night. Showers and storms around through Saturday night. Turning cooler for the second half of the weekend.
Current Forecast for Nashville
Today: Partly cloudy to sunny, breezy. Hi: 58 Wind: NE 10-20
Tonight: Starry skies, cold. Lo: 34 Wind: Light NE
Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, milder. Hi: 67 Lo: 42 Wind: S 5
Middle Tennessee & Southern Kentucky
Thu: Hi: 75 Lo: 50 Mostly sunny.
Fri: Hi: 75 Lo: 58 Sunny to partly cloudy. 10% chance of shower late.
Sat: Hi: 70 Lo: 42 Mostly cloudy. 60% chance of showers and a few storms.
Sun: Hi: 52 Lo: 34 Mostly to partly cloudy. 40% chance of mainly morning showers and rumbles.
Mon: Hi: 56 Lo: 40 Partly cloudy. 20% chance of a shower or two.
