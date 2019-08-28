Picture perfect weather Wednesday through Friday! Highs in the middle 80s with lows around 60 degrees. 

The dreamy weather comes to an end this weekend. Trending much warmer with highs in the lower 90s. There is a minimal risk at a shower or two by Sunday into Labor Day. No need to cancel any outdoor plans!

Current  Forecast for Nashville

Today: Becoming mostly sunny. Hi: 86 Wind: NW 5-10

Tonight: Mostly clear. Lo: 60 Wind: N 5

Tomorrow: Sunny. Hi: 85 Lo: 61 Wind: NE 5

Middle Tennessee & Southern Kentucky  

Fri: Hi: 88 Lo: 65 Sunny.

Sat: Hi: 90 Lo: 68 Mostly sunny.

Sun: Hi: 90 Lo: 68 Partly cloudy. 20% chance of a shower or storm.

Mon: Hi: 90 Lo: 68 Partly cloudy.

Tue: Hi: 90 Lo: 66 Partly cloudy.

WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2019 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Meteorologist

Laura Bannon joined News4 as a meteorologist in December 2018.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.