Picture perfect weather Wednesday through Friday! Highs in the middle 80s with lows around 60 degrees.
The dreamy weather comes to an end this weekend. Trending much warmer with highs in the lower 90s. There is a minimal risk at a shower or two by Sunday into Labor Day. No need to cancel any outdoor plans!
Current Forecast for Nashville
Today: Becoming mostly sunny. Hi: 86 Wind: NW 5-10
Tonight: Mostly clear. Lo: 60 Wind: N 5
Tomorrow: Sunny. Hi: 85 Lo: 61 Wind: NE 5
Middle Tennessee & Southern Kentucky
Fri: Hi: 88 Lo: 65 Sunny.
Sat: Hi: 90 Lo: 68 Mostly sunny.
Sun: Hi: 90 Lo: 68 Partly cloudy. 20% chance of a shower or storm.
Mon: Hi: 90 Lo: 68 Partly cloudy.
Tue: Hi: 90 Lo: 66 Partly cloudy.
