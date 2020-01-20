Meteorologist Cody Murphy has your full 4WARN Weather Forecast with LIVE 4WARN Real-Time Radar.

The bitterly cold air sticks around for another day, before temperatures moderate to near average for the second half of the week.

Overnight, temperatures fall back into the teens with wind chills in the low teens/ single-digits. A few more flurries overnight are possible.

Tuesday expect more sun with slightly warmer temperatures in the upper 30's. The low will dip to the teens at night.

We'll continue to get a little warmer each day this week with 40's returning Wednesday and 50's by the end of the week.

Rain chances are zero through Wednesday.

Showers return by Thursday afternoon, stick around for Friday but should begin to clear out heading into the weekend.

 

Lisa Spencer is the Chief Meteorologist for News4.

