Much colder air has taken over for today. Temperatures will climb from the upper 30s and low 40s only into the upper 40s and low 50s. It'll be partly cloudy early, before full sunshine takes over this afternoon.
A Freeze Warning has been posted for tonight. Temperatures will bottom out in the 20s and lowermost 30s Monday morning. Monday afternoon will be sunny and cool with a high in the 50s.
Tuesday will begin with spotty frost. The afternoon will turn milder, with highs in the mid 60s. Wednesday will warm further with lows in the low 40s and highs in the mid 70s.
Clouds and rain showers return Thursday. A few thundershowers will also be possible. Showers will linger into Friday. It'll remain mild. Beautiful weather will kick off next weekend with lows around 50 and highs in the mid 70s.
