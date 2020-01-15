Temperatures will fall gradually overnight, all the way back into the 30s and 40s by Thursday morning. Thursday will be dry as clouds decrease. It'll be much cooler with highs around 50.
After a freezing start on Friday, clouds will increase again. Expect highs around 50. Rain showers will return Friday night and continue through at least the first half of Saturday. Saturday morning will be windy and milder. Then much colder air will take over on Sunday and linger into Wednesday of next week. Nighttime lows Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday will be in the teens and 20s, so prepare for the coldest air we've had in a while.
