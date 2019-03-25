4WARN Forecast: Colder Air Overtaking Middle Tennessee
Colder air's filtering on a gusty northwesterly wind. Take a jacket if you're heading out overnight and especially early tomorrow. Temperatures will fall into the 30s and 40s by sunrise. Along the TN/KY line, the wind chill will be in the upper 20s!
Tuesday will be partly cloudy, breezy, and cooler. High temperatures will be in the 50s. Wednesday will be bright and beautiful. Lows will be around freezing. We'll have highs in the mid-upper 60s. Warmer weather's in store on Thursday with lows in the 40s and highs in the mid 70s.
More clouds will move in on Friday. It'll turn breezy and stay warm, with highs in the 70s again. Scattered showers and thunderstorms return Saturday. A few showers will linger into early Sunday. Colder air will return on Sunday, too.
