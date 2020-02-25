Colder air and a rain/snow mix is headed toward Middle Tennessee.
This afternoon will remain mostly cloudy and seasonable. Temperatures will top off in the mid-upper 50s. Late tonight, rain showers begin to move in. Expect spotty rain showers tomorrow that will mix with and turn to snow showers late tomorrow afternoon and evening. No accumulation is expected except for along and near the Cumberland Plateau where a dusting to 1/2" of snow is likely by Thursday morning.
Thursday will be chilly. Another batch of snow showers will move in late Thursday night into early Friday. Saturday will brighten some with lows in the 20s and highs near 50. Sunday will be partly sunny and milder. Then, even milder air will move in early next week with rain showers at times on both Monday and Tuesday.
