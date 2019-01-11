Clouds sneak back in for this finally Friday as temperatures warm to the middle 40s. Rain moves in tonight. Some snow possible farther north along the Kentucky/Tennessee state line as well as the Cumberland plateau. Minor accumulations are possible, especially on elevated surfaces.
Rain continues on Saturday and Sunday. It won't be a washout, more just a nuisance for anyone with plans. Highs in the 40s.
Leftover showers Sunday night may transition to snow showers or flurries.
After a chilly start to the new work week, a warming trend takes off as temperatures warm to the 50s.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.