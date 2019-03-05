Another bitterly cold day with high temperatures only in the middle and upper 30s for Middle Tennessee. Lots of sunshine today and tomorrow, but not enough to warm us up too much.
Another frigid night ahead with lows in the teens. Wednesday brings more sunshine and temps near 40 degrees and lows in the 20s.
We'll see a gradual warm-up with highs in the 50s both Thursday and Friday.
Rain returns for week's end along with warmer temperatures. Expect rain showers on Friday and some thunderstorms are possible on Saturday. Saturday's high temps could reach up to 70 degrees. We'll dry out for the second half of the weekend.
Current Forecast for Nashville
Today: Sunny. Hi: 37 Wind: NW 10-20
Tonight: Mostly clear. Lo: 19 Wind: NW 10-20
Tomorrow: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Hi: 40 Lo: 25 Wind: NW 5-10
Nashville & Middle Tennessee
Thu: Hi: 52 Lo: 42 Mostly cloudy.
Fri: Hi: 57 Lo: 45 Cloudy. 60% chance of showers
Sat: Hi: 70 Lo: 55 Cloudy. 60% chance of showers and storms.
Sun: Hi: 67 Lo: 37 Mostly cloudy. 30% chance of mainly AM showers/thunder.
Mon: Hi: 53 Lo: 40 Partly cloudy.
