Sunny and warmer first half of the day then turning cooler and cloudier as the day goes on. Temperatures will be in the mid 50s. Breezy with some strong wind gusts throughout the day. Overnight lows in the mid 30s.
Thanksgiving Day will be cooler with temperatures right around 50° with partly cloudy skies. Only a slight chance of a shower but most everyone will stay dry.
On Black Friday there is a slight chance of rain with temperatures in the mid 50s. Lows in the mid 40s.
Saturday will be a 4WARN Weather Alert Day as storms return to the forecast. An 80% chance of rain and thunderstorms throughout the day. Some of those storms could be on the strong side. Milder temperatures in the 60s. Rain clears out by Sunday morning.
