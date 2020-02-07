Feeling like winter as the weekend begins but it will end feeling like spring.
Another batch of clouds passes through late tonight and early tomorrow, with the potential to shake loose a few flurries or sprinkles. Areas across the southeast part of Middle Tennessee could actually see some accumulating snow with a disturbance that moves through that area. Early Saturday, temperatures will be around freezing. During the afternoon, expect highs in the mid-upper 40s.
Sunday is the best of the two weekend days with a partly cloudy sky, only the slightest chance for a shower. The afternoon will become breezy and milder with highs in the low 60s.
Rain moves in Sunday night into Monday. Expect temperatures in the 50s on Monday.
Tuesday will be drier but cooler, high in the low 50s.
Rain will arrive Wednesday with highs again in the low 50s.
Thursday thunderstorms are expected, with another round of flooding possible by then. Highs near 60.
Colder and drier air moves in behind that system on Friday, highs in the upper 40s.
