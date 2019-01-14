This afternoon will remain mostly cloudy and cold. Highs will only be in the mid to upper 30s.
Tonight, we'll have partial clearing. By morning, expect low temperatures to be in the 20s.
As sunshine returns on Tuesday, temperatures will climb to more typical levels - the mid-40s.
Wednesday will be partly cloudy and milder with lows around freezing and highs in the mid-50s.
Thursday, expect more clouds and some rain showers. Friday will be variably cloudy, but mostly dry. Then, wind and rain move in on Saturday, likely turning to sleet and then snow Saturday night into Sunday.
The main story on Sunday will be bitterly cold air. However, minor accumulations of snow will also be possible as the Arctic front pulls away (generally an inch or less). Be sure to check back through the week for updates to this forecast, as we're still nearly a week away from the storm system expected this weekend.
